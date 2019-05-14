|
(July 13, 1956 - May 07, 2019) Familian Gollo / Pompy Of Yigo, was called home by Our Heavenly Father at the age of 62… Mass of Intention is being offered nightly at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo, 6:30pm Weekdays, 7pm Saturday, & 6pm Sunday. Last Respects for Ronald will be held on Friday, May 17th from 9am to 12 noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1pm with interment services to follow at Pigo Cemetery in Anigua where we will lay him to rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 14, 2019