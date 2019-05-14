Services
Service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
6:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Yigo
Service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
6:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Yigo
Service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Yigo
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Yigo
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Yigo
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Yigo
Service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Yigo
(July 13, 1956 - May 07, 2019) Familian Gollo / Pompy Of Yigo, was called home by Our Heavenly Father at the age of 62… Mass of Intention is being offered nightly at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo, 6:30pm Weekdays, 7pm Saturday, & 6pm Sunday. Last Respects for Ronald will be held on Friday, May 17th from 9am to 12 noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1pm with interment services to follow at Pigo Cemetery in Anigua where we will lay him to rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on May 14, 2019
