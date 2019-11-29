|
We, invite our families, relatives and friends to join us in prayers as we celebrate the first anniversary celebration of our beloved Ronny Boy into eternal life. Mass is being offered at Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao, with Rosary being prayed at the Mafnas residence in Leyang, Barrigada beginning Tuesday, November 26th and ending Wednesday, December 4th. On the final day, Wednesday, December 4, 2019, the First Anniversary Mass will be celebrated at 6:00 pm, followed by the 7:00 pm Rosary at the Mafnas residence in Leyang, Barrigada. Dinner will follow after the Rosary. Kindly join us in prayers. The Family.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 29, 2019