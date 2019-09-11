Services
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Santa Rita
Roque Anderson Paulino Obituary
(August 13, 1952 – September 8, 2019) of Santa Rita, was called to his eternal rest on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Last respect for Roque, will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Rita. Mass of the Christian Burial will follow immediately thereafter. Burial Services will be held at our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019
