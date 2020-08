Familian "Maca" August 15, 1942 - July 24, 2020 of Dededo, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 77. Last Respects for Roque will be held Monday, August IO, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang-Barrigada. Interment will be held on Tueday, August 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.