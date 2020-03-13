Resources
Roque M. "Roke" Quichocho


1945 - 2010 In Memoriam Condolences Flowers
We, the family, would like to invite our families and friends to join us in prayers as we celebrate the 10th Anniversary of our loved one into eternal life. Mass of Intention to be offered at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church in Chalan Pago. On the final day, Sunday, March 22, 2020, Anniversary Mass will be said at 10:00 a.m. followed by Rosary. Immediately after the Rosary, we invite everyone to join us for lunch at the church social hall. Kindly join us in prayer.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 13, 2020
