(August 23, 1933 - April 20, 2019) Fondly known as "Roke", Familian "Nepi" Of Piti, was called home by our heaven Father at the age of 85. Mass of Intention was being offered each evening at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Piti. Final mass was offered on Sunday, April 28th. Last Respects for Roque will be held on Friday, May 3rd from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Piti. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 1, 2019