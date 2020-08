My beautiful grandma, i wish in my heart i could be there with the family and be there for you, My dad tells me stories about you and grandpa, i could already tell you are a beautiful soul♥I can tell he gets his neatness and cleaness from you♥ And his kind heart♥ I take much much pride in you grandma ♥ I hope in my heart One day on the other side i will get to know you and grandpa and hear all the amazing stoires again♥ We love you forever and always,-jessica

Jessica

Grandchild