(April 9, 1932 - February 3, 2020) Fondly known as "Chai" of Tamuning was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 87... Last Respects for Rosa will be held on Friday, February 21st from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Saint Anthony Church in Tamuning. Mass for Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at the Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, were we will bid her farewell and peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 19, 2020