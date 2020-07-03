(AUGUST 03, 1955 – JUNE 28, 2020) FAMILIAN ENGLIS & LINO ~ FONDLY KNOWN AS "TILLY" ~ Formerly of Agana Heights and resides in Yigo with the presence of her loved ones, she was peacefully called on by the Lord to her eternal rest in her home... Last respects will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the family's residence, 164 Roberto Leon Guerrero Dr., Agana Heights (across Naval Hospital, behind KNS store) from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 9:00 am at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana Heights. Burial will follow at the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (Togcha), Yona. For safety reasons, we ask that everyone follow COVID-19 guidelines such as social distancing and use of face masks.