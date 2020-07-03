1/1
Rosalin Finona Roberto Quenga
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosalin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(AUGUST 03, 1955 – JUNE 28, 2020) FAMILIAN ENGLIS & LINO ~ FONDLY KNOWN AS "TILLY" ~ Formerly of Agana Heights and resides in Yigo with the presence of her loved ones, she was peacefully called on by the Lord to her eternal rest in her home... Last respects will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the family's residence, 164 Roberto Leon Guerrero Dr., Agana Heights (across Naval Hospital, behind KNS store) from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 9:00 am at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church, Agana Heights. Burial will follow at the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (Togcha), Yona. For safety reasons, we ask that everyone follow COVID-19 guidelines such as social distancing and use of face masks.

View the ad as it appeared in print.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Service
09:00 - 12:00 PM
the family's residence
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved