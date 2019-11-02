|
|
(August 13,1949 - October 25, 2019) Fondly known as "Russell/Lyn" of Dededo, formerly of Yigo, was called home by our heavenly Father. Last Respects will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 9:00a.m. to 12:15p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 1:00p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 2, 2019