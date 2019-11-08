Services
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Agana Heights Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Agana Heights Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Interment
Following Services
Guam Windward Memorial
Yona
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalinda Quinata
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalinda de Vera Cruz Quinata


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosalinda de Vera Cruz Quinata Obituary
(October 24, 1937 - October 22, 2019) AKA "Lin/Linda" of Lower Barrigada Heights was called home to eternal rest on October 22, 2019 at the age of 81. Last Respects will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 9:00am - 12:00noon at the Agana Heights Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12:00noon. Interment Services will immediately follow at the Guam Windward Memorial, Yona.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -