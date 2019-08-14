|
|
(March 30, 1924 - August 11, 2019) Lovingly Known as "Mom", "Mommy", "Nana", "Lola", "Chary", "Charito", and " Charo". Born on March 30, 1924 passed away in the grace of our Lord at Guam Regional Medical Center in Dededo, Guam on August 11, 2019 at the age of 95. Mass of Intention is offered at 6:00 pm, followed by the Rosary at Our Lady of the Waters Church/Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Church and ending on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Last respects will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Our Lady of the Waters Church/Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Church in Mongmong beginning at 9:00 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Barrigada.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019