Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Hughes Perez

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Rose Hughes Perez In Memoriam
An All Souls Day Remembrance of Our Dear Mother, Rose Hughes Perez. We remember, also: Our mother's first baby, a girl stillborn at Manenggon. Our maternal grandmother, Joaquina Untalan Hughes. Our maternal aunt, Maud Hughes Nemec. Our mother's grandmothers, Rita Blas Untalan and Sarah "Sally" Stewart Hughes and In loving memory of our papa, Gregorio Eclavea Perez, who was taken too soon. In loving memory of our daughter and niece, Renee Marie Selk, who remains forever young in our hearts, smiling and laughing. Grant eternal rest, O Lord.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -