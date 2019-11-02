|
|
An All Souls Day Remembrance of Our Dear Mother, Rose Hughes Perez. We remember, also: Our mother's first baby, a girl stillborn at Manenggon. Our maternal grandmother, Joaquina Untalan Hughes. Our maternal aunt, Maud Hughes Nemec. Our mother's grandmothers, Rita Blas Untalan and Sarah "Sally" Stewart Hughes and In loving memory of our papa, Gregorio Eclavea Perez, who was taken too soon. In loving memory of our daughter and niece, Renee Marie Selk, who remains forever young in our hearts, smiling and laughing. Grant eternal rest, O Lord.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 2, 2019