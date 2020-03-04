|
(August 27, 1971 – February 28, 2020) Lovingly known as "ROSE" Resided in Agana Springs, Sinajana, was called home by our heavenly Father on February 28, 2020 at the age of 48. Mass of Intention is offered nightly at 7:00 p.m. Monday – Friday at St. Jude Catholic Church in Sinajana followed by the Rosary (no rosary on Friday, March 6). Family Viewing will be at Ada's Funeral Home on Friday, March 6th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Last Respects will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church in Sinajana. Mass for Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Windward Memorial in Windward Hills.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 4, 2020