Familian Biang / Munshu / Mafongfong / Gadi ~ "Rose" of Dededo was called home by our Heavenly Father on June 30, 2020 at the age of 80... A memorial service will be held on Teusday, July 7, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang-Barrigada. Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Santa Barbara Church (upper level) in Dededo, followed by interment at Guam Veteran's Cemetery in Piti.