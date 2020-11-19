(August 14, 1965 - November 04, 2020) Familian: Duendes/Gazuman and Ninai/Fungo ~ Of Chalan Pago, formally from Mangilao, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 55 years old... Last Respects will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 9am - 11am at Ada's Mortuary. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 12pm at Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao. Please adhere to social distancing guidelines set by Ada's Mortuary and Santa Teresita Church. Interment will follow at Veterans Cemetery in Piti (Interment will be limited to immediate family only). Live Stream will be viewable at www.adasmortuary.com. View the ad as it appeared in print.