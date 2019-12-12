|
(March 8, 1950 – November 28, 2019) "Familian Bilango" Of Umatac, formerly of Santa Rita, was entered into eternal life on November 28th in Honolulu Hawaii at the age of 69. Family viewing may be paid from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Ada's Funeral Home. Rosary is being prayed nightly after Mass at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Piti. Mass times are at 6:00 p.m. from Mon – Sat, 9 A.M. on Sunday. Mass/Rosary to continue to 12/13. Viewing & Last Respects may be paid from 9:00 am to 11:30 am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Assumption Church, Piti. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12 Noon. Interment Services will immediately follow at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019