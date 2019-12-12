Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Mon – Sat
Our Lady of Assumption Church
Piti
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
being prayed nightly after Mass; Mon – Sat
Our Lady of Assumption Church
Piti
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Our Lady of Assumption Church
Piti
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Assumption Church
Piti
View Map
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Assumption Church
Piti
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rudy Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rudy John Quinata Perez


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rudy John Quinata Perez Obituary
(March 8, 1950 – November 28, 2019) "Familian Bilango" Of Umatac, formerly of Santa Rita, was entered into eternal life on November 28th in Honolulu Hawaii at the age of 69. Family viewing may be paid from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Ada's Funeral Home. Rosary is being prayed nightly after Mass at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Piti. Mass times are at 6:00 p.m. from Mon – Sat, 9 A.M. on Sunday. Mass/Rosary to continue to 12/13. Viewing & Last Respects may be paid from 9:00 am to 11:30 am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Assumption Church, Piti. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 12 Noon. Interment Services will immediately follow at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -