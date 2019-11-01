|
(First Anniversary) "Bunny" ~ Please join Donna and off-island family members in prayer as we celebrate the First Year in Eternal Life. Mass of Intentions will be offered at San Vicente Church in Barrigada beginning Saturday, November 2, 2019 and concluding on Sunday, November 10, 2019… On the Final day, Mass of Intentions and Rosary will be on Sunday, November 10th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by Lunch/Reception at San Vicente Church Social Hall. Un Dangkulu Na Is Yu'us Ma'ase. Donna Sue Sgambelluri - Yan I Familia.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 1, 2019