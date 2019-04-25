Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Guam Memorial Park
Leyang Barrigada
View Map
Samuel Olila Villaverde Obituary
(February 15, 1961 - April 5, 2019) Sammy was called to his eternal life at the age of 58. Family viewing will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 9 a.m. To 10 a.m. at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang Barrigada. Last respects will be held on Monday, April 9, 2019 at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang Barrigada from 9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a Christian Burial service will follow. Interment service will follow at the Guam Memorial Park, Leyang Barrigada.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019
