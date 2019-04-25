|
|
(February 15, 1961 - April 5, 2019) Sammy was called to his eternal life at the age of 58. Family viewing will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 9 a.m. To 10 a.m. at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang Barrigada. Last respects will be held on Monday, April 9, 2019 at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang Barrigada from 9:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a Christian Burial service will follow. Interment service will follow at the Guam Memorial Park, Leyang Barrigada.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019