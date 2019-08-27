|
|
We, the family would like to invite all our relatives and friends to join us in prayer as we celebrate the First Anniversary of their new life with our Lord. Mass and Rosary will begin on August 25 thru September 2, 2019, at the Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. Final Dany Monday, September 2, 2019 6:00 PM Mass (Lower Level), followed by Rosary and Dinner at the Dededo Mayors Office. Please join us in prayer as we celebrate two beautiful souls on their First Anniversary.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019