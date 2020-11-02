1/2
Santy Ruguian Ratuita
1966 - 2020
(September 8, 1966 - October 12, 2020) Also known as "Joe" of Yigo was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 54... Last Respects for Santy will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Lyang, Barrigada. Mass will be held at 12 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park, where we will lay him to eternal rest. Mass will be live-streamed via Our Lady of Lourdes Facebook page.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Service
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel
NOV
6
Service
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
October 30, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
October 30, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
October 30, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return your loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14
Toni Rogers
