(September 8, 1966 - October 12, 2020) Also known as "Joe" of Yigo was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 54... Last Respects for Santy will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Lyang, Barrigada. Mass will be held at 12 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park, where we will lay him to eternal rest.