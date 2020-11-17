1/1
Saul Quinto Dimla
1978 - 2020
Saul Quinto Dimla born on June 4, 1978 was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 42, in Angono, Rizal... Mass of Intentions are said at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Yigo, Guam during daily mass until November 22, 2020. Due to the current pandemic, rosary will be held online privately. Interment will take place on November 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Angono, Rizal Philippines. Further details will be provided for memorial service on Guam. For those that have reached out to ask where to send their condolences and sympathy cards, please feel free to send them to: 210 Apaka Street, Ypaopao Estate, Dededo, GU 96929. The family would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support, love, and prayers during this difficult time. Special thanks to Elena Dimla Fristo and her family for taking care of his services.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Interment
03:00 PM
Angono, Rizal Philippines
