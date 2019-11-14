|
|
(September 14, 1976 - November 5, 2019) Fondly known as "Ina" Of Dededo and formerly of Saipan, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 43. Last Respects for Sherina will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang-Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019