Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Yona
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Yona
View Map
Shirley Ann Coulter Terlaje


(April 15, 1938 - February 27, 2019) of Yona, was called to her eternal rest at the age of 80. Rosary and Mass of intention will be offered daily at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Yona. Rosary- 5:30pm I Mass- 6:00pm. On the following days, schedule will be: Sunday March 3, 2019 8am- Mass Wednesday March 6, 2019 Ash Wednesday 6:30pm- Mass. Last Respects for Shirley will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 8:00 am-11:30 am at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 12:00 pm. Internment to follow at Pigo Cemetery in Anigua.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 4, 2019
