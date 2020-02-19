|
(First Death Anniversary) Daily mass of intentions at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Yona: Wednesday, February 19 ~ Thursday, February 27... On the final night, Thursday, February 27 we will conclude with a rosary at 5:30 p.m., Mass at 6:00 p.m. and dinner immediately after the Mass at the Yon~a Gymnasium adjacent to the church. We are forever grateful for your prayers, love and support over the past year, and invite you again to join us in prayer as we honor, celebrate, and remember Shirley's life. Edward S. Terlaje and Family.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 19, 2020