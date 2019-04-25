|
|
We, The Family, would like to invite our relatives and friends to celebrate the First Anniversary of our beloved Wife, Mother, G-Ma, Aunt and Sister. Evening masses at 6:00pm at Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao and Rosaries are being said at 7:00pm at the Family Residence, 240-A Mamis St. Mangilao, starting on Tuesday, April 23 through Wednesday, May 01, 2019. Rosary only on Thursday, April 25th at 7:00pm (No mass this evening). On the final day, Wednesday, May, 01, Mass will be celebrated at 6:00pm at Santa Teresita Church, followed by Rosary at 7:00pm at the Family Residence. Kindly Join us, The Family.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 25, 2019