(March 23, 1984 - April 25, 2019) o f Yigo w as called home at the age of 35. Overnight Services and Last Respects will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 beginning at 6:00 p.m. at 185C Kayen Tan Maria Kotes, Yigo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 10 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Interment Services to follow at Vicente Limtiaco "Tiguac" Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, Piti.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 8, 2019