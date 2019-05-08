Services
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM
185C Kayen Tan Maria Kotes
Yigo
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
Sirena Harper Paulis


1984 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sirena Harper Paulis Obituary
(March 23, 1984 - April 25, 2019) o f Yigo w as called home at the age of 35. Overnight Services and Last Respects will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 beginning at 6:00 p.m. at 185C Kayen Tan Maria Kotes, Yigo. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 10 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Interment Services to follow at Vicente Limtiaco "Tiguac" Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

Published in Pacific Daily News on May 8, 2019
