(September 13, 1932 – July 9, 2020) Aka: (Isabel Santos Quitugua) ~ Of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas South Central Community on Guam. Of Mercy Heights Convent, Tamuning. The gift of her life will always be cherished by her Sisters of Mercy... Mass & Rosary will be held via Facebook Live streaming on Sisters of Mercy Guam Facebook page Friday & Saturday: 4PM Mass followed by Rosary | Sunday: 4PM Rosary, Monday - Friday: 4PM Mass followed by Rosary. Funerary Services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at ADA'S Mortuary in Sinajana from 8:30 am - 9:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on the same day at 10:00 am at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica in Hagatna, followed by Cremation. Burial will be held at 3:15 pm at the Pigo Catholic Cemetery.