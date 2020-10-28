1/1
Stephen August Cronin
1940 - 2020
In Loving Memory of Stephen August Cronin (October 31, 1940 - September 15, 2020). Stephen August Cronin was born on October 31, 1940 at Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, New Jersey. His parents were Stephen Augustine Cronin and Mariette Simone Cronin, both deceased. His only sibling is Laura Susan Bollington of Maple Valley, Washington. Last Respects will be held on Saturday, October 31, from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Please note that Public Health guidelines regarding the number of individuals attending and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced. Condolences may be emailed to the following: patfeore@guamrealestate.deals.

View the ad as it appeared in print.  


Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

