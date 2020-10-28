In Loving Memory of Stephen August Cronin (October 31, 1940 - September 15, 2020). Stephen August Cronin was born on October 31, 1940 at Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, New Jersey. His parents were Stephen Augustine Cronin and Mariette Simone Cronin, both deceased. His only sibling is Laura Susan Bollington of Maple Valley, Washington. Last Respects will be held on Saturday, October 31, from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. Please note that Public Health guidelines regarding the number of individuals attending and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced. Condolences may be emailed to the following: patfeore@guamrealestate.deals
. View the ad as it appeared in print.