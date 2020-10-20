Steven Joshua Acfalle was called home by our Heavenly Father on October 10, 2020... Last Respects for Steven will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Barrigada. Mass for a Christiam Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. at San Vicente-San Roque Church in Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park. Facemasks and social distancing will be strictly enforced. View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 20, 2020.