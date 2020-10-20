Steven Joshua Acfalle was called home by our Heavenly Father on October 10, 2020... Last Respects for Steven will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Barrigada. Mass for a Christiam Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. at San Vicente-San Roque Church in Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park. Facemasks and social distancing will be strictly enforced.