Steven Joshua Acfalle
Steven Joshua Acfalle was called home by our Heavenly Father on October 10, 2020... Last Respects for Steven will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Barrigada. Mass for a Christiam Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. at San Vicente-San Roque Church in Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park. Facemasks and social distancing will be strictly enforced.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Service
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
OCT
27
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
San Vicente-San Roque Church
