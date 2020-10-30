1/1
Tamara Kuulei Colburn
1958 - 2020
Tamara Kuulei Colburn (August 9, 1958-October 25, 2020) "Tammy/Nani" was called home by our Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 62. Last respects will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana from 9:00 am - 1 1 :00 am. For safety reasons, the family asks that everyone follow COVID 19 guidelines in the use of face masks, social distancing & a limit of 25 people at a time. Live stream will be available on the Ada's Mortuary website.


View the ad as it appeared in print.  


Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 29, 2020
My most heartfelt condolences are extended; May Tammy’s family find peace and healing in God’s love; She was a dear friend with a smile that, resonated her heart and soul; she was a very lovely and graceful woman and dearest friend-I will miss you, my friend; Rest peacefully and eternally♥
Jeannie Leon Guerrerro
Friend
