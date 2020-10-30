Tamara Kuulei Colburn (August 9, 1958-October 25, 2020) "Tammy/Nani" was called home by our Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 62. Last respects will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana from 9:00 am - 1 1 :00 am. For safety reasons, the family asks that everyone follow COVID 19 guidelines in the use of face masks, social distancing & a limit of 25 people at a time. Live stream will be available on the Ada's Mortuary website.