Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Teddy Rivera Camacho Celes Obituary
(February 16, 1971 – May 10, 2019) Fondly known as "Ted" / "Familian Kakarote/Tuncap" Originally of Yigo, now residing in Dededo. Last Respects will be held on Saturday, June 1 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church-Lower Level beginning at 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00 p.m. Interment Services to follow at the Garden of Devotion at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Published in Pacific Daily News on May 31, 2019
