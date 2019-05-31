|
(February 16, 1971 – May 10, 2019) Fondly known as "Ted" / "Familian Kakarote/Tuncap" Originally of Yigo, now residing in Dededo. Last Respects will be held on Saturday, June 1 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church-Lower Level beginning at 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00 p.m. Interment Services to follow at the Garden of Devotion at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 31, 2019