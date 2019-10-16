|
(April 28, 1929 - October 10, 2019) Fondly know as "Doring" of Dededo was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 90… Family Viewing will be held Thur. Oct. 17th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang - Barrigada. Last Respects for Teodora will be held Friday, Oct. 18th from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Santa Barbara Church (Lower Level) in Dededo. Mass for Christian burial is being offered at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada.
