Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Santa Barbara Church (Lower Level)
Interment
Following Services
Guam Memorial Park
Leyang
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Santa Barbara Church (Lower Level)
Dededo
(April 28, 1929 - October 10, 2019) Fondly know as "Doring" of Dededo was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 90… Family Viewing will be held Thur. Oct. 17th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang - Barrigada. Last Respects for Teodora will be held Friday, Oct. 18th from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Santa Barbara Church (Lower Level) in Dededo. Mass for Christian burial is being offered at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 16, 2019
