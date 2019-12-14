Services
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
303 Iglesias Circle
Dededo, Guam 96929
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
Dededo
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Lower Level)
Dededo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teofila Bautista
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teofila Ramirez Bautista


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Teofila Ramirez Bautista Obituary
(November 3, 1924 - December 11, 2019) of Dededo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 95. Last Respects for Teofila will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Lower Level) in Dededo. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -