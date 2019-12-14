|
|
(November 3, 1924 - December 11, 2019) of Dededo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 95. Last Respects for Teofila will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Lower Level) in Dededo. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 14, 2019