(October 1, 1932 - July 23, 2020) "Terry" of Dedede was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 87... Last Respects for Terry will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang-Barrigada, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.