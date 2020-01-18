|
(June 9, 1953 - January 7, 2020) Familian "Kalu" ~ "Ted" / "Mama" of Yigo was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 66… Last Respect for Teresita will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang-Barrigada. Final blessing will be offered at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang-Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
