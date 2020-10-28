1/2
Teresita Finona Mendiola
1952 - 2020
(October 25, 1952 - October 13, 2020) Familan "Koho/Englis" ~ Fondly known as "Terry/Sita" of Tamuning, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 67. Retired Department of Education Special Education Teacher.

Rosaries and Mass of Intentions are being held at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning, weekdays at 5:30 p.m. followed by mass at 6 p.m., weekends at 4:30 p.m. followed by mass at 5 p.m. and ending on Moday, November 2, 2020. Mass and rosary are also livestreamed via St. Anthony Catholic Church Faebook page.

Last Respects will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Barrigada, from 8:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. Mass for Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, where we will lay her to eternal rest in paradise.

For safety reasons, the family asks that everyone follow COVID-19 guidelines in the use of face masks and social distancing.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Funeral Mass
05:30 PM
Saint Anthony Catholic Church
NOV
4
Service
08:00 - 10:00 AM
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
NOV
4
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
