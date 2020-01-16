Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Jude Thaddeus Church
Sinajana
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Jude Thaddeus Church
Sinajana
Familian "Pale' or Dodo" (Therese or Rese) of Sinajana was called to her eternal rest on Jan. 4, 2020 at the age of 64… Masses are at St. Jude Thaddeus Church on Mon., Tues., Wed., and Fri. at 7:00pm, no mass on Thurs., Sat. at 5:00pm and on Sun. at 8:30am. Last Respects will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Jude Thaddeus Church in Sinajana beginning at 9:00am till 11:30am. Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020
