Services
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Santa Teresita Catholic Church
Mangilao
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Santa Teresita Catholic Church
Mangilao
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresita Duenas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresita Reyes Duenas


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Teresita Reyes Duenas Obituary
(September 24, 1955- November9 , 2019) Mama Che' - Familian "Kayoung"/"Ando"/"Bana" Of Ordot was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 64. Last Respects for Teresita will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -