(September 24, 1955- November9 , 2019) Mama Che' - Familian "Kayoung"/"Ando"/"Bana" Of Ordot was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 64. Last Respects for Teresita will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 22, 2019