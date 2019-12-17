Services
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
San Miguel Church
Talofofo
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
8:00 PM
her residence
129 Tun Mariano Road
Ipan, Talofofo
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
8:00 PM
her residence
129 Tun Mariano Road
Ipan, Talofofo
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
8:00 PM
San Miguel Church
Talofofo
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:30 PM
her residence
129 Tun Mariano Road
Ipan, Talofofo
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
her residence
129 Tun Mariano Road
Ipan, Talofofo
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
San Miguel Catholic Church
Talofofo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresita Paulino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresita San Nicolas Paulino


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Teresita San Nicolas Paulino Obituary
(November 14, 1942 - December 10, 2019) Fondly known as Terry or Tang of lpan, Talofofo was called to her eternal rest at age 77. Daily Masses will continue for Teresita on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:00 pm at the San Miguel Church in Talofofo followed by the Rosary at 8:00 pm at her residence, 129 Tun Mariano Road, Ipan, Talofofo. No mass on Thursday, however the final rosary will be at 6:30 pm at the residence. Viewing and last respects will be on Saturday, December 21st from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the residence. Mass will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talofofo. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Windward Hills, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -