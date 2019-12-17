|
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
8:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
8:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:30 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
San Miguel Catholic Church
(November 14, 1942 - December 10, 2019) Fondly known as Terry or Tang of lpan, Talofofo was called to her eternal rest at age 77. Daily Masses will continue for Teresita on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:00 pm at the San Miguel Church in Talofofo followed by the Rosary at 8:00 pm at her residence, 129 Tun Mariano Road, Ipan, Talofofo. No mass on Thursday, however the final rosary will be at 6:30 pm at the residence. Viewing and last respects will be on Saturday, December 21st from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the residence. Mass will be offered at 1 p.m. at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talofofo. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Windward Hills, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 17, 2019
