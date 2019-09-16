Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
Theresa Borreta Aguon Obituary
(June 25, 1968 - September 8, 2019) "Chech", Familian "Sinen/Manok" Of Dededo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 51. Mass of Intention is being offered at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo as follows: 6:30 p.m. Monday to Friday; 7 p.m. on Saturday; 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Last Respects for Theresa will be held on Wednesday, September 18th from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 16, 2019
