Remembering...Timothy "Timmy" Camacho Guerrero on his First Anniversary. We, the family would like to invite our families and friends to join us in prayer as we celebrate the First Anniversary of our loved one into eternal life Mass will be offered at Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao. On the final night, Monday, March 11th, Mass is being offered at 6:00 p.m. Immediately after Mass, we invite everyone to join us for dinner located at the Mangilao Night Market Facility. Kindly join us in prayer.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019