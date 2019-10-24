|
(June 2, 1947 - October 13, 2019) "Tommy", Familian "Kottes/Doma" of Tamuning, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 72. Last Respects for Tomas will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veteran's Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019