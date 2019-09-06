|
|
(December 29, 1935 - August 31, 2019) Also known as "Tomike" of Umatac, Guam passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the age of 83.Nightly rosaries will be held at 6:30 p.m. followed by Mass at 7:00 p.m. at San Dionisio Catholic Church in Umatac. (No mass on Sept 7, No mass & rosary Sept 12). Last Respects for Tomasa will be held on Saturday, September 14, 9 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. and Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Umatac Cemetery.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 6, 2019