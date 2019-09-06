Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
San Dionisio Catholic Church
Umatac
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
San Dionisio Catholic Church
Umatac
Tomasa Cruz Charfauros Sinoben Obituary
(December 29, 1935 - August 31, 2019) Also known as "Tomike" of Umatac, Guam passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the age of 83.Nightly rosaries will be held at 6:30 p.m. followed by Mass at 7:00 p.m. at San Dionisio Catholic Church in Umatac. (No mass on Sept 7, No mass & rosary Sept 12). Last Respects for Tomasa will be held on Saturday, September 14, 9 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. and Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Umatac Cemetery.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Sept. 6, 2019
