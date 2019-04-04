Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Santa Teresita Catholic Church
Mangilao
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Santa Teresita Catholic Church
Mangilao
More Obituaries for Un Cha Kang Chargualaf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Un Cha Kang Chargualaf


Un Cha Kang Chargualaf


1952 - 2019
Un Cha Kang Chargualaf Obituary
(February 24, 1952 - March 21, 2019) Also known as "Ana" (Familian Chode') of Mangilao was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 67… Last Respects for Ana will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Mass for Christian burial is being said at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang-Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
