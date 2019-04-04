|
|
(February 24, 1952 - March 21, 2019) Also known as "Ana" (Familian Chode') of Mangilao was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 67… Last Respects for Ana will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church in Mangilao. Mass for Christian burial is being said at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang-Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019