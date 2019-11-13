|
|
(July 22, 1974 – October 27, 2019) also known as Ness/Nessa of Talofofo was called to eternal rest at the age of 45. Last Respects will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 9:00am to 11:30am at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo. Mass for Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 pm. Interment Services will take place at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona, where we will bid her a final farewell.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 13, 2019