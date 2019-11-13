Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
San Miguel Catholic Church
Talofofo
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Venessa Marie Camacho Atoigue


Venessa Marie Camacho Atoigue Obituary
(July 22, 1974 – October 27, 2019) also known as Ness/Nessa of Talofofo was called to eternal rest at the age of 45. Last Respects will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 9:00am to 11:30am at San Miguel Catholic Church, Talofofo. Mass for Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 pm. Interment Services will take place at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona, where we will bid her a final farewell.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Nov. 13, 2019
