Vera Marie Roberto Flores

In Celebration of Her First Anniversary with our Heavenly Father in Eternal Paradise...Please join the Flores and Roberto family for Mass of Intentions which will be celebrated beginning on Tuesday. December 17, 2019 at Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Agana Heights. On the final day, December 25, lunch will follow immediately after Mass at the Flores residence, 383 Joseph Cruz St., Agana Heights, adjacent to the church.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 16, 2019
