Resources
More Obituaries for Vesta Limuaco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vesta de los Reyes Limuaco


1931 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vesta de los Reyes Limuaco Obituary
(February 25, 1931 - March 16, 2020) Vesta de los Reyes Limuaco Of Tumon Heights, Tamuning, was called to the gates of heaven by our heavenly Father at the age of 89... When travel restrictions and limitations to public gatherings have been lifted, a memorial service celebrating her life will be announced. She would want all of us to follow the rules in order to keep family and friends safe and healthy. Correspondence may be sent to 198 Tumon Heights Road, Tamuning, Guam 96913. Please share your favorite memory of Vesta.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -