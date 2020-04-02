|
|
(February 25, 1931 - March 16, 2020) Vesta de los Reyes Limuaco Of Tumon Heights, Tamuning, was called to the gates of heaven by our heavenly Father at the age of 89... When travel restrictions and limitations to public gatherings have been lifted, a memorial service celebrating her life will be announced. She would want all of us to follow the rules in order to keep family and friends safe and healthy. Correspondence may be sent to 198 Tumon Heights Road, Tamuning, Guam 96913. Please share your favorite memory of Vesta.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 2, 2020