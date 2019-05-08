|
(January 21, 1959 - May 2, 2019) "Ben" Of Chalan Kanoa, was called home by our heavenly Father in his home in Dededo, Guam at the age of 60. Mass for his reposed soul is being offered daily at Saipan's Mount Carmel Cathedral at 6:00 a.m. and at Guam's Santa Barbara Church (lower level) in Dededo at 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday. Last Respects for relatives and friends on Guam will be held on Thursday, May 9th at San Agustin Funeral Home in Harmon from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. On Monday, May 13, 2019, his remains will arrive on Saipan from Guam. He will be escorted to the Borja Funeral Home where he will remain. On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 7:30 a.m., he will be escorted to Mount Carmel Cathedral. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., followed by Interment Services at the Chalan Kanoa Cemetery. Si Yu'us Ma'asi and Thank You. From Carmen "Diane" Crisostomo Ichihara, Children, and Grandchildren.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 8, 2019