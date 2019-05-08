Services
San Agustin Funeral Home
452 Adrian Sanchez Street
Harmon, Guam 96913
(671) 647-7111
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 AM
Saipan's Mount Carmel Cathedral
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Guam's Santa Barbara Church (lower level)
Dededo
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount Carmel Cathedral
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicente Ichihara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicente Aldan Ichihara


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vicente Aldan Ichihara Obituary
(January 21, 1959 - May 2, 2019) "Ben" Of Chalan Kanoa, was called home by our heavenly Father in his home in Dededo, Guam at the age of 60. Mass for his reposed soul is being offered daily at Saipan's Mount Carmel Cathedral at 6:00 a.m. and at Guam's Santa Barbara Church (lower level) in Dededo at 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday. Last Respects for relatives and friends on Guam will be held on Thursday, May 9th at San Agustin Funeral Home in Harmon from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. On Monday, May 13, 2019, his remains will arrive on Saipan from Guam. He will be escorted to the Borja Funeral Home where he will remain. On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 7:30 a.m., he will be escorted to Mount Carmel Cathedral. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., followed by Interment Services at the Chalan Kanoa Cemetery. Si Yu'us Ma'asi and Thank You. From Carmen "Diane" Crisostomo Ichihara, Children, and Grandchildren.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 8, 2019
