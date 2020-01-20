|
(March 4, 1950 - January 14, 2020) Familian Paledo ~ "Benny" of Agat was called to his eternal rest at the age of 69. Rosaries will be held nightly at the family residence in Agat at 7:00 p.m. Family viewing will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Final Respects for Vicente Charfauros Salas will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Agat.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 20, 2020