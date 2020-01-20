Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
the family residence
Agat
Rosary
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
7:00 PM
the family residence
Agat
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
the family residence
Agat
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
Vicente Charfauros Salas Obituary
(March 4, 1950 - January 14, 2020) Familian Paledo ~ "Benny" of Agat was called to his eternal rest at the age of 69. Rosaries will be held nightly at the family residence in Agat at 7:00 p.m. Family viewing will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Final Respects for Vicente Charfauros Salas will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Agat.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 20, 2020
